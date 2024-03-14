Open Menu

DC Stresses Need To Control Rapidly Growing Population

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2024 | 03:20 PM

DC stresses need to control rapidly growing population

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain has said that the Population Welfare Department will have to take special measures to control the rapidly growing population and raise awareness in society about importance of a small and prosperous family.

Nutritional, educational and other needs of children could be met only by keeping the family size small, he said while addressing a meeting of the District Coordination Committee for Population Welfare Department at his office committee room on Thursday. He said people must keep their family size according to their resources, so that every child could get proper attention and a healthy society is established.

The coordination committee members including members of Population Department and District Health Authority, along with local authorities, participated in the meeting.

DC Muhammad Zulqarnain, while acknowledging demand for suitable land for construction of the offices of the Population Welfare Department, said the land would be acquired soon. He said all family health centers/ facilities in Sialkot district should be marked on Google map, so that citizens could avail facilities by referring to their nearest centre when the need arises.

He said the Population Welfare Department should run a full awareness campaign to highlight the importance and usefulness of short family size among the citizens.

