Open Menu

DC Stresses Shopkeepers To Follow Price Lists

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2024 | 05:10 PM

DC stresses shopkeepers to follow price lists

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, on Thursday directed the concerned quarters for price control in Khairpur during Ramazan ul Mubarak.

According to the details, the DC visited the different markets on the instructions of Divisional Commissioner Sukkur to provide maximum relief to the people during the holy month of Ramazan.

The deputy commissioner conducted inspections of various food shops to ensure the availability of essential items at government-fixed rates. He specifically monitored prices of groceries, milk, curd, meat, and poultry, while engaging with shop owners to gather market information.

He urged shopkeepers to cooperate with consumers and strictly follow the price lists issued by the government.

He warned that any shop or market found involved in violating laws would face action.

Related Topics

Sukkur Price Khairpur Market Government

Recent Stories

Aeon & Trisl signifies back-to-back successes by s ..

Aeon & Trisl signifies back-to-back successes by securing the No. 1 Award at the ..

43 minutes ago
 Attaullah Tarar’s success notification from NA-1 ..

Attaullah Tarar’s success notification from NA-127 challenged

1 hour ago
 PSX witnesses positive trend today

PSX witnesses positive trend today

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz meets CJP Isa to address IHC judges’ ..

PM Shehbaz meets CJP Isa to address IHC judges’ concerns

2 hours ago
 Pakistan vows to bring to justice perpetrators, ab ..

Pakistan vows to bring to justice perpetrators, abettors of Bisham terrorist att ..

3 hours ago
 May 9 riots: SC allows conditionally to military c ..

May 9 riots: SC allows conditionally to military courts to deliver reserved verd ..

3 hours ago
Interior Minister arrives in Peshawar after Shangl ..

Interior Minister arrives in Peshawar after Shangla suicide attack

3 hours ago
 OPPO Reno 11 F 5G: Setting New Records as Pakistan ..

OPPO Reno 11 F 5G: Setting New Records as Pakistan's Most Beloved Smartphone Lin ..

3 hours ago
 PCB dismisses FICA's claims of unpaid dues in PSL

PCB dismisses FICA's claims of unpaid dues in PSL

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Niger says US to submit plan to 'disengage' troops

Niger says US to submit plan to 'disengage' troops

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan