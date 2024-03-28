DC stresses shopkeepers to follow price lists

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, on Thursday directed the concerned quarters for price control in Khairpur during Ramazan ul Mubarak.

According to the details, the DC visited the different markets on the instructions of Divisional Commissioner Sukkur to provide maximum relief to the people during the holy month of Ramazan.

The deputy commissioner conducted inspections of various food shops to ensure the availability of essential items at government-fixed rates. He specifically monitored prices of groceries, milk, curd, meat, and poultry, while engaging with shop owners to gather market information.

He urged shopkeepers to cooperate with consumers and strictly follow the price lists issued by the government.

He warned that any shop or market found involved in violating laws would face action.