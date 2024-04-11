DC Sukkur Visits Petrol Pumps On 2nd Day Of Eid
Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2024 | 05:00 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Raja MB Dharejo on the second day of Eid-ul- Fitr paid a surprise visit to several filling stations in the district to check prices and gauge of petroleum products to consumers.
He also inspected the availability of stock of petroleum products and warned owners of the filling stations that strict action would be taken against them if they were found involved in creating an artificial crisis of petroleum products in the market.
The DC also warned managements of petrol pumps against tampering with scale for selling petroleum products.
He said that he had undertaken the visit on the directives of the divisional commissioner, Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi to facilitate citizens and that no one would be allowed to take law into their own hands by charging people for petroleum products more than officially prescribed rates.
