DC urges all stakeholders to play role for success of ant-polio vaccination drive

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Larkana, Tariq Manzoor on Friday urged the officers of the Health Department, NGOs, teachers, scouts, students and social workers to play their role for administering anti-polio drops to the children, aged up to five years, during the anti-polio campaign, from January 24, to 30.

While presiding over a meeting of District EPI &Polio Eradication Committee, here at his office he urged the officers of the district health department to make all out efforts for eradication of Polio from the district.

He urged the health department officials to ensure visit of mobile teams to remote and katcha area and see that no child from among the targeted age group was left out and deprived of anti-polio drops.

Deputy Commissioner Larkana assured that all teams would be provided with transport facility and needed assistance to maintain cold chain.

He said collective efforts were required for success of the anti-polio campaign, adding that all the line-departments must also cooperate with the health department.

He said this was a national cause that the Anti Polio teams should be reached at remote areas of the district, so that no one child would not be left from Anti Polio Drop and urged public to cooperate with the teams constituted by the Health Department.

He said action would be taken against the officials of their negligence in polio campaign.

He said there was a need for awareness of the public through print and electronic media besides asked the civil society organization to play their role.

The Deputy Commissioner said the District Administration Larkana and Health Department Larkana were working as a team to achieve desirable results.

The DC directed the officials concerned to use masks, gloves and hand sanitizers during the campaign to avoid spread of coronavirus.

He appreciated the efforts of District Health Officer Larkana for taking concrete steps.

The DC Larkana has appealed people of the district that in this national campaign every one might realize his responsibility for the success of the Anti Polio Campaign in larger interest of the nation.

He directed the Taluka Health Officers to submit their micro plans prepared for the National Polio Campaign to Control Rooms set-up at Deputy Commissioner's Office and District Health Officer.

The meeting decided that the health department to ensure the mobile teams might reach in rural and far-flung areas of the district.

Earlier, District Health Officer(DHO) Larkana said in Larkana district to administer polio drops to estimated 306850 children, aged upto five years, must be covered.

DHO Larkana also informed that in all the four talukas of Larkana district four zones were established and 905 teams had been formed along with 92 fixed immunization centers in the district to vaccinate the kids. He hoped that the target mentioned would be achieved.

He said 51 transit polio teams had also been constituted in the district that would be available at railway station, bus stops and various markets of the district during the anti-polio campaign.

During the meeting DO Health Larkana pointed out the requirement and the problems during the anti polio campaign.

Representative of police department, attending the meeting, assured to provide vehicles and security facilities to the mobile teams in the district.

The meeting was also attended by the ADC-I Larkana, Assistant Commissioner Larkana, Medical Superintendent CMC Hospital Larkana, Representative of UNICEF, Representative of WHO, NGOs, Revenue Officers, Education Officers and other be concerned officials of various departments.