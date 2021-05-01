DC visits Corona Vaccination Center

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq has directed to increase the capacity of Coronavirus Vaccination Center established at Sports Complex Pasrur Road Sialkot

SIALKOT, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq has directed to increase the capacity of Coronavirus Vaccination Center established at sports Complex Pasrur Road Sialkot.

In addition to increasing the number of staff to vaccinate more than 6,000 people daily against coronavirus, various age group counters have also been set up.

He stated this during his visit to the Corona Vaccination Center established at the Sports Complex.

He said that during Ramazan, Corona Vaccination Center will operate in two shifts, the first shift will be from 10:00AM to 4:00PM, while the second shift will be from 9:00PM to 1:00AM.

The DC directed the district administration and local Health department officials to set up information counters for guidance of people.

He said that there would be a complete lockdown in the city on Friday and Saturday and all kinds of businesses and markets will remain completely closed. Only medical stores, petrol pumps, vaccination centers, dairy, meat and vegetable shops will remain open.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq visited Vegetable and Fruit Market, Aimenabad Road and inspected the prices and quality of vegetables and fruits.