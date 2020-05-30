DC visits Jalalpur Pirwala for damages evaluation caused by locusts attack

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) ::Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Khattak Friday visited tahsil Jalalpur Pirwala to evaluate the damages caused by locusts attack in the area.

On this occasion, he was accompanied MNA Rana Qasim Noon, assistant commissioner (AC) Multan Ahmad Raza, AC Jalalpur Pirwala and other officials.

The DC assured the farmers to provide assistance whose crops were damaged due to locusts attack and said the government would not leave them alone at this trying time.

He also informed that the visit was conducted on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and chief secretary.

He said a comprehensive strategy would be devised to control the locusts attack and compensate with farmers against their losses with joint venture of local administration and agriculture department.

AC Ghulam Sarwar briefed the DC while farmers apprised about the damages caused by locusts attack to their crops during the meeting.