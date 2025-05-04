Steps for cotton cultivation target reviewed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) A meeting of the Divisional Cotton Management and Monitoring Committee was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Jehanzaib Awan here on Sunday.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners of all four districts, officers from the Agriculture Department, representatives of relevant institutions, and heads of farmer organizations.

Addressing the meeting, the Commissioner said that all departments must take coordinated and effective steps in line with the Punjab government’s directives to achieve the set targets for cotton cultivation.

He stated that cotton is not only the backbone of the farmers’ economy but also a major contributor to the country’s textile industry and exports. Therefore, its revival and development is a collective responsibility.

Director Agriculture, Shahid Hussain, briefed the meeting and informed that the cotton cultivation target for the Sargodha Division this year has been set at 160,000 acres.

Among the districts, Mianwali holds the largest share with 115,000 acres, followed by Bhakkar with 34,000 acres, Sargodha with 8,000 acres, and Khushab with 3,000 acres.

He highlighted that the month of May is the most suitable and productive for cotton sowing, thus farmers need to be actively encouraged during this period.

Shahid Hussain added that for the successful cultivation of cotton, all stakeholders including the Agriculture Department, district administrations, revenue, water management, agriculture extension, pest warning units, and local representatives must play an active role.

Joint campaigns would be launched to provide farmers with modern agricultural knowledge, quality seeds, pesticides, and weather-based guidance.

Deputy Commissioners Sargodha Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem, Khushab Farwah Aamir, Mianwali Khalid Goraya, and Bhakkar Muhammad Ashraf briefed the meeting on cotton cultivation and wheat harvesting statistics and arrangements in their respective districts.

They assured that the targets for cotton revival would be achieved at all costs.

The commissioner instructed all officers to maintain close liaison with farmers, ensure timely resolution of their issues, and make the monitoring system more effective.

He reiterated that the Punjab government is committed to farmer-friendly policies and is providing all possible resources to modernize the agriculture sector.