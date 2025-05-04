Hot weather forecast for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted hot and dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, partly cloudy weather in upper/central districts with rain-wind/thunderstorm may occur at isolated places in Sanghar, Umerkot, Matiari, Mithi, Thatta, Sukkur, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Chhor, Jacobabad, Larkana, Dadu, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Khairpur and their surroundings.

Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.