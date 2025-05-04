Minister Visits Shaheen Colony; Resolves Public Issues
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 04, 2025 | 04:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Social Welfare Syed Qasim Ali Shah paid a surprise visit to Shaheen Colony, here on Sunday and inspected the cleanliness condition, transformers, and streets.
The Minister was accompanied by Chairman Ejaz Sarraf, Umar Farooq, and Azmatullah Jan.
Local elders informed the minister about the problems faced by the residents of the colony.
The minister ordered the immediate repair and reconstruction of four streets, installation of a new tube well for Masjid Aqsa, urgent repair of faulty transformers, and the restoration of the road affected by the gas pipeline.
The minister also directed the Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) to immediately install a garbage container near the tube well and to improve the sanitation arrangements in the colony. Qasim Ali Shah said the current government prioritises the public welfare and development projects in line with their expectations.
He added that all essential projects will be completed within their stipulated time, and no compromise will be made on quality.
The residents and local elders of Shaheen Colony thanked the minister and lauded his efforts for the timely resolution of issues faced by the public.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2025
HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United by two wickets
PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..
UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation ..
Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday
Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan
National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi
Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..
Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away
Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India
Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP positioned as key corridor to Central Asia, says Governor Kundi2 minutes ago
-
Minister visits Shaheen Colony; resolves public issues2 minutes ago
-
Hot weather forecast for Sindh2 minutes ago
-
Steps for cotton cultivation target reviewed12 minutes ago
-
UNF for 2025-2027 Global Next Generation Fellowship opens12 minutes ago
-
Makhdoom Saeed ul Zaman pays tribute to journalists12 minutes ago
-
Rs2m fine imposed, 40 cases registered over encroachments in Sahiwal tehsil22 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Lodhran pays tribute to firefighters22 minutes ago
-
Two die, six hurt in rain, thunderstorm incidents in South Punjab22 minutes ago
-
3rd international Glaciers’ Preservation conference to be held in Dushanbe22 minutes ago
-
Seven drug dealers arrested22 minutes ago
-
Teachings of saints are beacon for society: Minister22 minutes ago