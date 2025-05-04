Minister visits Shaheen Colony; resolves public issues

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 04, 2025 | 04:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Social Welfare Syed Qasim Ali Shah paid a surprise visit to Shaheen Colony, here on Sunday and inspected the cleanliness condition, transformers, and streets.

The Minister was accompanied by Chairman Ejaz Sarraf, Umar Farooq, and Azmatullah Jan.

Local elders informed the minister about the problems faced by the residents of the colony.

The minister ordered the immediate repair and reconstruction of four streets, installation of a new tube well for Masjid Aqsa, urgent repair of faulty transformers, and the restoration of the road affected by the gas pipeline.

The minister also directed the Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) to immediately install a garbage container near the tube well and to improve the sanitation arrangements in the colony. Qasim Ali Shah said the current government prioritises the public welfare and development projects in line with their expectations.

He added that all essential projects will be completed within their stipulated time, and no compromise will be made on quality.

The residents and local elders of Shaheen Colony thanked the minister and lauded his efforts for the timely resolution of issues faced by the public.

