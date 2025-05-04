Open Menu

KP Positioned As Key Corridor To Central Asia, Says Governor Kundi

Umer Jamshaid Published May 04, 2025 | 04:50 PM

KP positioned as key corridor to Central Asia, says Governor Kundi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, has emphasized the province’s strategic importance as a trade gateway to Central Asian countries via Afghanistan, highlighting its potential as a regional hub under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The Governor made these remarks during a meeting with a delegation from the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, led by Senator Fida Muhammad and Haider, the Director General for Medical and Pharmaceutical.

The delegation also included Fu Zhang Ying, the Director General of Logistics and Tourism, along with other prominent Chinese business representatives.

Governor Kundi invited Chinese and other foreign investors to explore the natural wealth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, pointing to enhanced trade and investment prospects created through CPEC.

“We warmly welcome Chinese investors to engage in trade and investment across Pakistan, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he said.

The meeting focused on exploring opportunities in sectors including healthcare, energy, education, and pharmaceuticals.

The Governor said that a recent overseas investment conference on mines and minerals demonstrated growing global interest in Pakistan’s resource-rich sectors.

“Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is home to some of the world’s best marble and granite reserves. There are also vast opportunities in the energy and tourism sectors,” Kundi said.

He lamented that past and current provincial administrations have not effectively promoted the province’s natural resources to international investors.

He further said that CPEC would usher in an industrial revolution not only in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but throughout Pakistan, terming it a monumental project symbolizing Pakistan-China friendship.

“It is a collective responsibility to ensure its success,” he concluded.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2025

8 hours ago
 HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United ..

HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United by two wickets

21 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad ..

PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..

21 hours ago
 UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years ..

UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation ..

21 hours ago
 Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on M ..

Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday

21 hours ago
Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan

21 hours ago
 National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wed ..

National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi

21 hours ago
 Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, K ..

Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..

1 day ago
 Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha ..

Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away

1 day ago
 Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in Indi ..

Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India

1 day ago
 Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ..

Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan