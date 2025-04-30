Open Menu

DC Vows To Boost Rural Enrollment In Abbottabad School Drive

Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2025 | 06:20 PM

DC vows to boost rural enrollment in Abbottabad school drive

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Sanaullah Khan, chaired an important meeting on Tuesday to reviewed progress on the ongoing 2025 school enrollment campaign, launched by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Department.

The province-wide campaign, which began on March 25, aims to enroll one million children in schools under the slogan “Education for All.” The meeting, held in the conference room of the DC office, focused on strengthening enrollment efforts across the district, particularly in remote and underserved areas.

During the session, DC Sanaullah Khan stressed the importance of education and urged all departments to collaborate closely to ensure no child is left behind.

He instructed the Education Department and administrative officers to increase public awareness and outreach activities to motivate parents, especially in rural and hard-to-reach areas, to enroll their children in school.

Discussions also included community mobilization, media engagement, and leveraging local resources to support the initiative. The DC reiterated the commitment of the district administration to achieving the campaign’s targets with full coordination.

The meeting was attended by Additional Assistant Commissioner 1 Sana Fatima, AAC 2 Sameera Mehsud, AAC 3 Shameemullah, AAC Revenue Muhammad Khan, District Education Officers (Male and Female), Deputy DEO (Male), and other key officials from the Education Department.

