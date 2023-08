DDWP approves 14 road construction,repair schemes

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :The Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) approved 14 schemes for the construction and repairing of roads in Sargodha and Bhakkar districts.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti in his committee room here on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Shoaib Ali, ADCR Bhakar Syed Zafar Hussain Naqvi, Director Development Bilal Hasan, SE Highways Mansoor Arshad and SE Building Ghulam Abbas Virk and other relevant officers participated in the meeting.

The approved schemes were 3.66 km from Subharwal Colony to VIP Town, Tasawar Town, Chak No. 71 NB and Fatima Jinnah Colony in Sargodha district, 7-km road from Remount Depot Chak No.

1 to Chak No 10, 7.25-km from Shahpur-Sahiwal Road via Thatthi Muzamal to Bangla Jhamat, 7-km from Bana road to Kals Sharif via Chak Sadar, MM Road Abadi Chak No 2 RM Road Abadi apart from Chitral road Khokhranwala of Bhakkar district to Majuka city total length 9.70-km road, 05-Km from Manzoor Petroleum Anar Shah road to Dera Malik Riaz via Qureshi Wala to Chak No 17/TDA.

In the meeting, approval was also given for the extension of the bridge from Gujrat Road to Abadi Sher Muhammad Wala via Allah Bakhsh Wala Attaabad with a total length of 4.50 km over Lower Jhelum Canal Jhang Road on Khushab road.