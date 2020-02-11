UrduPoint.com
Death Anniversary Of Asma Jahangir Observed

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 10:19 PM

The progress and prosperity of every society need full participation of women in different walks of life, besides, discriminatory laws against women should be abolished

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :The progress and prosperity of every society need full participation of women in different walks of life, besides, discriminatory laws against women should be abolished.

These views were expressed by speakers of a seminar organised by Home-Based Women Workers Federation (HBWWF) to observe the 2nd death anniversary of noted human rights activist Asma Jahangir, on "Women A Symbol of Resistance: Past, Present and Future" at Karachi Press Club (KPC) on Tuesday.

The speakers said the defeat of misogynist mentality would pave way for a just and equality based society.

The seminar was attended by a large number of women workers, lawyers, labor leaders, writers and civil society members, presided over by HBWWF general secretary Zehra Khan.

The speakers said that women in Pakistan had waged a heroic war for social justice, democracy and against gender-based discrimination and dictatorships.

They said women had always come to forefront in movements for restoration of democracy.

Paying tributes to Asma Jahangir, they said she was a brave woman and she had raised a strong voice when other people were silent and she became the voice of oppressed people and her bravery and courage would be remembered for a long time.

They said the day of February 12 is the day to pay tribute to these women leaders who spend their energies to defeat the forces of darkness and raised brave voice against injustice and discrimination to women.

On the occasion, it was announced that on the International Women Day a big Women Workers Rally would be arranged in Karachi in which large number of women workers, lady peasants and women belonging to other walks of life would take part.

