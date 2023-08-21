Death anniversary of famous singer Nayyara Noor observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :First death anniversary of legendary playback singer Nayyara Noor was observed on Sunday.

Known as the 'Nightingale of Pakistan', she sang patriotic songs, including Sohni Dharti, as well as countless ones for Pakistani films.

In recognition of the contribution of Nayyara Noor to the music industry, the government of Pakistan conferred the Pride of Performance Award on her in 2006.