Death Anniversary Of Legendary Music Director A Hameed Observed

Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2023 | 07:38 PM

The 32nd death anniversary of legendary Pakistani music director Sheikh Abdul Hameed widely known as A Hameed observed on May 20 (Saturday)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :The 32nd death anniversary of legendary Pakistani music director Sheikh Abdul Hameed widely known as A Hameed observed on May 20 (Saturday).

According to a private news channel, he was born in Amritsar in 1924, he started his career as a pianist.

He later migrated to Pakistan and composed music for movies including Anjaam, Saheli, Bharosa and many others.

His music directed for the film Saheli and Aulad earned him wide recognition.

A. Hameed was presented Nigar Award for Best Music Director in the film Dosti in 1971.

He passed away on May 20 in Rawalpindi in 1991.

