DPO Conducts Surprise Visit To Police Stations
Umer Jamshaid Published August 08, 2025 | 12:20 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Gujrat Rana Umar Farooq conducted a surprise late Thursday night visit to city and Saddar police stations in Jalalpur Jattan to review operations.
According to a spokesperson,he inspected officers’ attendance,police record registers, front desk functioning and cleanliness of the premises.
The DPO directed staff to maintain discipline,ensure transparency in official matters and provide timely public service.
He urged officials to stay alert and uphold professional standards to strengthen public trust in the police.
Recent Stories
World Robot Conference opens in Beijing
Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Indonesia
Netanyahu confesses Israel’s role to support Indian attacks against Pakistan
Relief for electricity consumers as protected units likely to increase from 200 ..
Married couple lose lives after falling from Lahore flyover
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque ranks 1st in Middle East, 8th globally in 2025
Ras Al Khaimah Chamber discusses trade exchange with Uganda
Meeting can be arranged with Imran Khan, If PTI guarantees there will be no law ..
Registration opens for Huairou Great Wall Marathon, Zayed Charity Run 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 August 2025
3.5 magnitude tremor recorded in Al Sila' with no reported impact: NCM
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Germany’s Opportunity Card attracts huge number of Pakistani professionals amid embassy delays3 minutes ago
-
10th BoS' meeting held in Social Work Department, UoK3 minutes ago
-
SC rejects stay order on private housing society property auction13 minutes ago
-
Lies of Khawarij exposed in Bajaur33 minutes ago
-
Netanyahu confesses Israel’s role to support Indian attacks against Pakistan35 minutes ago
-
DPO Sialkot visits injured constables in Gujranwala hospital43 minutes ago
-
HU organizes exhibition of Pakistan Movement's rare photographs43 minutes ago
-
Glacier Surge Cuts Off Pakistan–China Road Link; Tourist Boat Tragedy Strikes Skardu53 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 223 kg of drugs worth Rs 65.6 million in 6 operations53 minutes ago
-
Married couple lose lives after falling from Lahore flyover56 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation drive in connection with independence day held at sports stadium DIKhan1 hour ago
-
PFA discards 4,000 litres of water-mixed milk1 hour ago