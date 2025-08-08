Open Menu

DPO Conducts Surprise Visit To Police Stations

Umer Jamshaid Published August 08, 2025 | 12:20 PM

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Gujrat Rana Umar Farooq conducted a surprise late Thursday night visit to city and Saddar police stations in Jalalpur Jattan to review operations.

According to a spokesperson,he inspected officers’ attendance,police record registers, front desk functioning and cleanliness of the premises.

The DPO directed staff to maintain discipline,ensure transparency in official matters and provide timely public service.

He urged officials to stay alert and uphold professional standards to strengthen public trust in the police.

