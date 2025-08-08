Expert cautions modern urban living can be risky for eye-related problems

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Expert Friday on 'World Ophthalmologist Day' stressed the importance of eye health and warned of rising eye problems caused by harmful chemicals in vehicle smoke, excessive screen time, air conditioner use and increasing cases of eye dryness, urging public awareness and preventive care.

While in an exclusive conversation with a local news channel, Dr. Hamza Khan, a renowned eye specialist, stressed that World Ophthalmologist Day serves as a crucial reminder of the growing threats to vision posed by environmental and lifestyle factors.

He emphasized that modern urban living has significantly increased the risk of eye-related problems, especially among younger populations who are frequently exposed to screens, pollution, and dry indoor environments.

Dr. Khan pointed out that prolonged screen time from mobile phones, computers, and televisions has led to a surge in cases of digital eye strain, particularly among students and professionals.

Combined with extended use of air conditioning in closed environments, the natural moisture of the eyes is often reduced, causing dryness, irritation, and blurred vision.

He also noted that motorcyclists and outdoor workers are especially vulnerable to harmful chemicals and particles in vehicle smoke, which can lead to chronic redness, itching, and even long-term damage to the eye's surface if left unprotected.

In addition to these factors, Dr. Khan raised concerns about poor hygiene habits, especially before bedtime.

Many individuals rub their eyes frequently or neglect to wash their hands and faces properly, which can introduce bacteria and worsen symptoms like late-night itching or infections.

He urged the public to adopt basic eye care practices, use protective eye wear when outdoors, take regular screen breaks, and maintain proper hygiene all essential steps in preserving eye health in today’s challenging environment.

Dr. Khan further explained Ashob e Chashm conjunctivitis is viral pink eye disease, a condition linked to prolonged exposure to polluted air and harmful chemicals, which causes severe eye discomfort, chronic redness, excessive tearing, and even potential vision problems if not treated promptly.

He warned that this disease is becoming more common in urban areas with high pollution levels.

Expert further advised everyone to pay close attention to their eye health by limiting screen time, protecting their eyes from pollution and harsh environmental conditions, and maintaining good hygiene habits.

He emphasized the importance of regular eye check-ups and choosing a qualified ophthalmologist promptly whenever any vision problems arise to prevent serious complications and preserve long-term eye health.