Parliamentary Secretary Kiran Dar Calls PTI' Protest Attempt To Undermine 'National Unity'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 08, 2025 | 12:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary for Inter-provincial Coordination Kiran Dar on Friday expressed concern over PTI’s call for protest on Azadi Day, calling it inappropriate and a deliberate attempt to undermine national unity and disrespect the spirit of independence.

While speaking in an exclusive conversation with the state-run news channel, the Parliamentary Secretary strongly criticized the PTI founder, calling him "habitually irresponsible" in his political conduct and priorities.

She expressed disappointment over PTI’s recent call for a protest on August 14, saying it was an attempt to overshadow national unity on Independence Day.

Kiran Dar questioned the motives behind choosing such a symbolic day for political agitation, terming it a move against the spirit of patriotism. “Instead of uniting the country on a day that celebrates our freedom and sacrifices, PTI continues to pursue divisive politics,” she remarked, urging political parties to respect national occasions and show maturity.

She also highlighted the PTI founder’s silence on key national issues in the past, particularly on August 5, 2019, when India unilaterally revoked the special status of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“At that critical time, PTI failed to raise a strong voice in defense of the Kashmiri people,” she said, adding that their inaction exposed a lack of commitment to the Kashmir cause.

Dar emphasized that political point-scoring should never come at the cost of national interests.

She urged all parties to adopt a more responsible and unified stance on issues of national significance, especially when it comes to defending the rights of Kashmiris and upholding the sanctity of Independence Day.

