Death toll of flash flooding in Australian states continues to rise

SYDNEY, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) --:The death toll from the floodwaters in Australia's eastern states climbed to 11.

Police of the state of New South Wales (NSW) confirmed the third flood-related death in the state on Wednesday. The woman's body was found in South Lismore, one of the worst-hit regions in the state.

It took the death toll of this wild weather that is sweeping away the eastern part of the country to 11, among which eight victims are in the state of Queensland.

The severe weather system, which has been ravaging Queensland and the northern NSW since last week, is expected to continue this week.

NSW Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) warned that heavy rainfall, which may lead to flash flooding, is forecast to develop over parts of the Hunter and Metropolitan, Illawarra, South Coast and parts of Central Tablelands and Southern Tablelands Forecast Districts during Wednesday. Six-hourly rainfall that totals between 80 and 120 mm is likely in these areas.