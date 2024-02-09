Deedar Ali wins NA-200 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Grand Democratic Alliance Candidate Deedar Ali has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-200 Sukkur-I by securing 41,911 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Jamat-e-Islamai candidate Hizbullah, who bagged 4,713 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 39.31 percent.