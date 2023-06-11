Delay in appointment of FPSC Chairman hinders promotions of BPS-19 Officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :The BPS-19 Officers have appealed to the relevant authorities to urgently appoint Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) chairman which is crucial to secure long-awaited promotions to BPS-20.

In a significant setback for federal government servants, the meeting of the Central Selection board (CSB) is delayed due to the non-appointment of Chairman, Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC). This unfortunate situation has left numerous BPS-19 officers unable to secure long-awaited promotions to BPS-20.

The issue dates back to January 2023, when the Establishment Division issued a letter to all ministries, divisions, and attached departments to submit promotion cases of their officers.

The objective was to facilitate the timely convening of the CSB meeting. However, the absence of a chairman has prevented the meeting from taking place, effectively halting any promotion proceedings until this key appointment is made.

One of the officers of a ministry while expressing his disappointment and frustration at the financial losses he is experiencing and the uncertainty surrounding his professional advancement told APP, "Promotions of the officers of BPS-19 require the CSB meeting to convene and deliberate on the eligible candidates.

Unfortunately, the absence of the FPSC chairman has brought the selection process to a standstill. The affected officers, some of whom have dedicated approximately 30 years of their lives to government service, find themselves in a state of helplessness. These officers have tirelessly devoted their youth, energy, and expertise to serving the nation.

Many officers who were expecting promotions before their retirement now face the prospect of leaving the government service without achieving the recognition they have long worked for." Another officer on the condition of anonymity said, "Without the appointment of FPSC chairman, the CSB is unable to convene.The delay in this appointment not only hampers the career progression of deserving officers but also poses a threat to their morale and motivation.

It is imperative that the government addresses this matter with utmost urgency to rectify the situation and ensure that justice is served to the dedicated officers who have tirelessly served the nation." Drawing attention to this critical issue, Dr. Rahima Rehman, president of the Federal Government College Teachers Association, has appealed to the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to urgently appoint FPSC chairman which is crucial to enable the convening of the CSB meeting.

