Delegation from the Republic of Maldives visits KVTC

A 5 member delegation led by Minister of Gender, Family, & Social Services, Republic of Maldives Shidhatha Shareef, visited Karachi Vocational Training Centre

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th June, 2019) A 5 member delegation led by Minister of Gender, Family, & Social Services, Republic of Maldives Shidha tha Shareef, visited Karachi Vocational Training Centre.CEO KVTC Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan along with the KVTC staff welcomed the guests from the Maldives and presented gifts and bouquets to them.The five-member delegation was given a tour of each therapy and skills unit in the centre where the member of the delegation met teachers and students and learned about the facilities provided by KVTC to the intellectually challenged.

The members of the delegation also had a chat with the students and were amazed to see the improvement and the confidence in them.The 5-member delegation and the KVTC staff exchanged views and ideas with each other.

The honorable Minister Shidhatha Shareef with members of the delegation while sharing their experience at KVTC was surprised witnessing such high standard facilities being provided at KVTC. They appreciated the work and efforts of KVTC for the intellectually challenged and express their best wishes for the organization.