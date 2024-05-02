Delegation Of DMG Officers Visits FMTH
Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2024 | 03:20 PM
Sargodha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) A delegation of the 47th District Management Group officers on Thursday
visited Dr Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital (FMTH) in Sargodha.
FMTH Medical Superintendent Dr Mushtaq Bashir Akif gave a briefing about the
hospital, number of staff and facilities provided to patients coming
on a daily basis.
The delegation also visited the surgical, medical, emergency wards and
health intensive care units.
The MS said the hospital was utilizing all possible resources to ensure the
best medical facilities to patients.
Recent Stories
Pakistan urges Int’l community to hold India accountable for espionage in fore ..
PAF always lived up to nation’s expectations: COAS
Pak Navy and Us Navy Conduct Bilateral Exercise Inspired Union 2024
Dubai Customs Clinches Two Prestigious Global Awards for Governance Excellence
Vivo Launched Y100 Smartphone in Pakistan with Unique Color Changing Design and ..
Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and England
Joint exercise of Pakistan Navy, US Navy held in Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024
Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with 'Talabat' Riders
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival
Parineeti Chopra opens up about her decision to marry politician Raghav Chadha
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Intending pilgrims vaccination starts16 seconds ago
-
Sindh CM orders crackdown on illegal foreigners, drug mafia after KPO attack investigation19 seconds ago
-
Murad chairs SDT board meeting to appoint MD from market10 minutes ago
-
Punjab Health Minister visits Sir Sadiq Hospital20 minutes ago
-
21 lawbreakers netted20 minutes ago
-
Skindar Bosan rebuts report of supporting some candidates in by-election20 minutes ago
-
Sri Lanka's merchandise export improves in March20 minutes ago
-
Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Girls Cadet College Turbat Hosts First Passing-Out Parade30 minutes ago
-
Police arrest bike lifter with five motorcycles40 minutes ago
-
Yasin Malik hailed as the 'Nelson Mandela of Kashmir' for his tireless efforts towards peace: Chairm ..50 minutes ago
-
Commissioner expresses dismay over absence of BFC staff50 minutes ago
-
Biometric devices provided for attendance of FPC staff50 minutes ago