Delegation Of DMG Officers Visits FMTH

Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Delegation of DMG officers visits FMTH

Sargodha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) A delegation of the 47th District Management Group officers on Thursday

visited Dr Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital (FMTH) in Sargodha.

FMTH Medical Superintendent Dr Mushtaq Bashir Akif gave a briefing about the

hospital, number of staff and facilities provided to patients coming

on a daily basis.

The delegation also visited the surgical, medical, emergency wards and

health intensive care units.

The MS said the hospital was utilizing all possible resources to ensure the

best medical facilities to patients.

