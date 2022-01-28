UrduPoint.com

Delegation Of Haripur University Checks Waste Management System Of Mardan City

A delegation of faculty members and students of Environmental Sciences Department University of Haripur led by Dr. Muhammad Fawad on Friday visited Mardan. During their visit, the delegates praised the efficient and effective sanitation services provided by the Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC) to the citizens of Mardan

Assistant Manager SWMC Muhammad Ishaq briefed the delegate on conversion of organic waste into organic fertilizers. He briefed the participant that this integrated Resource Recovery Center was the only established center in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with the financial support of Norwegian Church Aid. This is a multi-purpose facility which will contribute towards a clean and green environment, promote organic farming in the province and will also put a positive impact in employment generation in this particular field as the slogan of the project is Trash is Cash, he added.

He further added that Integrated Resource Recovery Center in Mardan has been set up for the purpose that waste in Mardan is no longer a problem but it is converted into organic fertilizer through scientific methods which is also very useful for agricultural crops, increased productivity and yields.

He said that the company has formulated an integrated strategy to make Mardan city clean and one hundred eighty tons of waste is safely disposed, under the IRRC system five tons of kitchen waste is converted into organic fertilizers on a daily basis.

The establishment of IRRC Mardan will definitely reduce the volume of garbage and will decrease the environmental pollution as well as lesser the burden on landfill sites. The delegation said that IRRC is an excellent system to decrease environmental pollution. He said that University of Haripur would also take full advantage in research and technical fields.

They appreciated the efforts of Chief Executive Officer Engineer Amir Khan and his team. Manager Municipal Services Muhammad Khalil Akbar, Assistant Manager Planning & Monitoring Sameera Zaib were also present on the occasion.

