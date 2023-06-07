Delegation of LRH doctors, visits PBC; condemns May 9 vandalism

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :A delegation of doctors and nurses of Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) Peshawar on Wednesday visited the building of Radio Pakistan (PBC) here to witness the vandalism committed on May 9, 10 and strongly condemned the violent attacks by saboteurs.

The delegation visited different parts of the burnt building and expressed shock and sorrow over the extent of ransacking, plundering and vandalism on May 9 and 10 and demanded strict punishment for the miscreants involved in the heart-wrenching events.

They expressed solidarity with the staff of Radio Pakistan and Associated Press of Pakistan over their losses apart from the damages caused to the offices of the two state-owned entities.

They said that PBC and APP always promoted peace and harmony in the society and provided credible information and news to the people, adding that civilized nations do not damage national assets but peacefully record their protests, said Media Manager LRH.

The delegation also condemned attacks on the martyrs' monument and other public and private properties and said that a wrong message was sent to the world on May 9 and 10.

The delegation paid homage to the martyrs of Pakistan and said, "The enemies of the Armed Forces are the enemy of the state".