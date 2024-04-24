Dengue Larvae Found On 21 Locations Of City
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2024 | 01:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Special Dengue Squads intensified its efforts to eradicate dengue outbreak as dengue larvae has been reported on 21 locations of the provincial capital on Wednesday.
Under special directives of Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider, dengue teams have been re-activated for field monitoring and destroyed larvae on the spot, reported on some locations.
According to a spokesman of the DC office, some 21 cases were confirmed last year, while dengue larvae was destroyed from 1913 places of the city during the same period.
Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider said that in addition to Dengue field teams, allied departments are also actively involved in in-door and out-door surveillance and checking on vacant plots, containers, indoor coolers, garbage dumps, and water tanks are being ensured.
“Immediate actions are being taken wherever Dengue larvae are found and dengue teams focus on hotspots, high-risk areas for special coverage”, she added.
The DC urged the citizens to cooperate with dengue teams and also advised to keep their homes, surroundings, and outdoor environments clean and tidy.
