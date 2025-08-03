Dera Police successfully arrest two suspects including wanted criminal

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) In a significant move against criminal activities, the Dera police have arrested two accused individuals, including a suspect wanted in two theft cases, and recovered stolen cash amounting to Rs. 120,000 in the limits of Shorkot Police station.

According to police spokesman, the operation was conducted under the supervision of District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Ismail Khan, Sajad Ahmad Sahibzada, as part of ongoing indiscriminate actions against criminal elements across the district.

Led by SDPO Suburban Circle Syed Saghir Abbas Gilani and Additional SHO Muhammad Suleman Khan, the Shorkot Police successfully apprehended Muhammad Arsalan, son of Muhammad Rafiq, resident of Basti Darbar Wali Mandhran.

He was arrested in connection with two separate theft cases. During interrogation, the police recovered Rs. 100,000 from one case and Rs. 20,000 from another as proceeds of stolen property.

In a separate action, the police also arrested a drug peddler identified as Yasir, son of Attaullah, resident of Lakki Marwat. Police recovered 221 grams of ice from his possession.

Police spokesperson reiterated the department’s commitment to continue operations against outlaws to ensure peace and safety in the region.