Open Menu

Dera Police Successfully Arrest Two Suspects Including Wanted Criminal

Umer Jamshaid Published August 03, 2025 | 08:20 PM

Dera Police successfully arrest two suspects including wanted criminal

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) In a significant move against criminal activities, the Dera police have arrested two accused individuals, including a suspect wanted in two theft cases, and recovered stolen cash amounting to Rs. 120,000 in the limits of Shorkot Police station.

According to police spokesman, the operation was conducted under the supervision of District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Ismail Khan, Sajad Ahmad Sahibzada, as part of ongoing indiscriminate actions against criminal elements across the district.

Led by SDPO Suburban Circle Syed Saghir Abbas Gilani and Additional SHO Muhammad Suleman Khan, the Shorkot Police successfully apprehended Muhammad Arsalan, son of Muhammad Rafiq, resident of Basti Darbar Wali Mandhran.

He was arrested in connection with two separate theft cases. During interrogation, the police recovered Rs. 100,000 from one case and Rs. 20,000 from another as proceeds of stolen property.

In a separate action, the police also arrested a drug peddler identified as Yasir, son of Attaullah, resident of Lakki Marwat. Police recovered 221 grams of ice from his possession.

Police spokesperson reiterated the department’s commitment to continue operations against outlaws to ensure peace and safety in the region.

Recent Stories

Arab Parliament condemns Israeli ministers' stormi ..

Arab Parliament condemns Israeli ministers' storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque

5 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed sends message to Moha ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed sends message to Mohammed bin Rashid following Etih ..

6 hours ago
 UAE’s Commando Group crowned champions as Abu Dh ..

UAE’s Commando Group crowned champions as Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championsh ..

8 hours ago
 ISAM praises UAE President's decree-law establishi ..

ISAM praises UAE President's decree-law establishing National Anti-Narcotics Aut ..

9 hours ago
 SeaWorld Abu Dhabi enriches marine knowledge, ente ..

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi enriches marine knowledge, entertainment

10 hours ago
 UAE conducts 61st airdrop of aid under 'Birds of G ..

UAE conducts 61st airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness' operation, delivers 2 ..

10 hours ago
Abu Dhabi’s non-oil foreign trade grew 34.7% in ..

Abu Dhabi’s non-oil foreign trade grew 34.7% in H1 2025

10 hours ago
 ADAFSA receives world’s first global AI certific ..

ADAFSA receives world’s first global AI certification in agricultural sector

13 hours ago
 BML DECLARES FIRSTEVER HALF YEAR PRE TAX PROFIT PK ..

BML DECLARES FIRSTEVER HALF YEAR PRE TAX PROFIT PKR 1.44 BILLION

14 hours ago
 44 Palestinians martyred in Israeli attacks on Gaz ..

44 Palestinians martyred in Israeli attacks on Gaza, including 22 awaiting aid

14 hours ago
 Dubai welcomes 9.88 million international visitors ..

Dubai welcomes 9.88 million international visitors in H1 2025, up 6% Y-o-Y

14 hours ago
 UAE delivers 65 tonness of medical supplies to Gaz ..

UAE delivers 65 tonness of medical supplies to Gaza in cooperation with WHO

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan