KP Governor launches "Ilm Packet" program

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) In a key step toward promoting education, improving academic standards, and integrating out-of-school children into the mainstream education system, the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has officially launched the "Ilm Packet" program.

Initiated with the support of the UK government's development agency, the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), this program marks a milestone in the province's educational journey.

The formal inauguration of the Ilm Packet program was carried out by Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur at an impressive ceremony held at the Chief Minister House in Peshawar.

Under the Ilm Packet program, 80,000 out-of-school children from eight underprivileged districts—Battagram, Mansehra, Swabi, Buner, Shangla, Khyber, Mohmand, and Dera Ismail Khan—will be enrolled in schools.

Additionally, the program includes initiatives to improve the quality of education, modern training for teachers, training of parent-teacher committees, and the provision of educational facilities to students.

One of the program’s most distinctive features is its special focus on the education of girls, underprivileged children, children with disabilities, and children from religious minority communities.

Awareness campaigns to raise consciousness about the importance of education are also part of the initiative, aiming to remove societal barriers and ensure that every child receives the light of education.

The program was important after 4.9 children were out of schools im Khyber

Paktunkwa.

The Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) 2021 survey had disclosed the OSC has reached to about 4.9 million in KP including one million in ex Fata. These OSC included about 2.9 million girls aged five to 16 years in settled districts and one million children in merged tribal districts with 74.4% girls and 38.5% boys out of school in the province.

The survey further revealed about 61% children are out-of-school in North Waziristan, 63% in Bajaur, 61% in South Waziristan, 51% each in Mohmand and Khyber and 47% each in Kurram and Orakzai.

Likewise, 3.67 million students including 1.38 million boys and 2.38 million girls in settled districts and 1.0067 million students including 0.36 million boys and 0.65 million in merged districts were out of schools.

“I left school at Primary level after it was damaged by militants and started sewing clothes to financially support my family and education of brothers,” said Razia Bibi (20), a resident of Tehsil Bara in Khyber district. “But, I expect the KP government would soon rebuild my school, enabling me and other girls to restart studies.

Hafiz Abrahim Khan, former Director Education said that bringing such large number of students was a big challenge for KP Govt.

He suugested online education and second shift in Govt schools with scholarship to bring these poor students into education net.

During his speech at the launch event, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur described the Ilm Packet program as a revolutionary step toward modernizing the education system in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He stated that his government’s mission is not just to provide education but to ensure quality education.

The Chief Minister announced that the provincial government has set a target to ensure that no child sits in public schools without a chair and desk this year, and funds have already been allocated for this purpose.

He also revealed that, in the past year alone, 1.3 million out-of-school children were enrolled in schools, and the target for the current academic year is to enroll another 1 million. Along with free textbooks, students are being provided with stationery and school bags.

As many as 18,000 new teachers are currently being recruited on merit, which will significantly strengthen the teaching process in schools.

Highlighting other education sector initiatives, the Chief Minister mentioned that 21% of the total provincial budget for the current fiscal year has been allocated exclusively for elementary and secondary education, demonstrating the government's strong commitment to making education its top priority.

The enforcement of an "education emergency" and the focus of all resources on educational uplift could potentially transform the future of coming generations.

Viewed objectively, the Ilm Packet program represents a beacon of hope for education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It will not only educate thousands of children but also marks significant progress in girls' education, a component that deserves special appreciation.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is truly moving toward becoming an educated, aware, and progressive society.

Without a doubt, the Ilm Packet program is a flagship initiative of the current provincial government. However, the success of this initiative depends on its effective implementation, which now rests on the shoulders of the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Ilm Packet team.

The impact of the Ilm Packet program is not confined to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; it has the potential to serve as a model for similar initiatives across the country.

