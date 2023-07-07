Open Menu

Desecration Of Islam, Quran Unacceptable: PPP

Sumaira FH Published July 07, 2023 | 04:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Lahore chapter President Chaudhry Aslam Gill has said that targeting Holy Quran and Muslims in the name of freedom of speech is unacceptable.

In a statement, issued here on Friday, being observed as the Sanctity of Quran Day across the country, he said that freedom of speech did not mean hurting religious sentiments of others. He said that islam is a religion of peace but, if you attack the sanctity of the holy book, then every Muslim would protest against it. Condemning the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden, Gill said that Islamophobic incidents in West like Sweden, Denmark and France were unacceptable as such incidents were a conspiracy to hurt the religious sentiments of Muslims.

He said that such incidents would provoke religious differences and it could bring the entire world to an international tension. Aslam Gill stressed dialogue between religions for interfaith harmony and everyone should avoid hurting sentiments of each other.

He said that the Muslims are big part of the world population and they deserve respect like other religions and communities.

