Development of media,welfare of workers government priorities: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Tuesday that development of media, welfare of media workers and resolution of the problems related to this industry were priorities of the present government.

In a tweet, she said that Monday night she held a meeting with representatives of All Pakistan Newspapers Society,Council of Newspaper Editors and Pakistan Broadcasters Association.

The SAPM said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has issued clear instructions for payment of outstanding dues of media houses and efforts were being made to resolve the issue of payments.