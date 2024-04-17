Open Menu

Development Partners Unite To Support Growth In Merged Districts Of KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2024 | 08:10 PM

Development partners unite to support growth in merged districts of KP

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Development partners from around the world joined forces at a landmark conference hosted by the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to catalyze public investments for the advancement of the merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Development partners from around the world joined forces at a landmark conference hosted by the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to catalyze public investments for the advancement of the merged districts.

The conference, held in Peshawar, saw a convergence of major stakeholders committed to enhancing the socio-economic fabric of the region.

Esteemed participants, including the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank (ADB), and the European Union (EU), alongside prominent United Nations agencies like UNDP, UNICEF, UN-FAO, WFP, and IOM, reaffirmed their unwavering dedication to the development of the merged districts.

During the conference, key presentations highlighted the profile, challenges, progress, and collaborative opportunities within the merged districts.

Strategic areas of partnership were outlined, including a robust economic plan, an education literacy campaign ("Ilm Tolo Da Para"), and various development opportunities for Dir and Chitral areas.

Notable commitments were announced, with the Asian Development Bank pledging USD 1 billion towards development initiatives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, emphasizing sustainable growth. Similarly, the World Bank shared its commitment of USD 500 million to address critical gaps in infrastructure, energy, and education.

The European Union reiterated its support for Pakistan's development with a significant grant of USD 100 million, focusing on skills development, Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR), governance, and the rule of law.

Chief Secretary KP Nadeem Aslam Choudhry expressed gratitude to donors and partners for their steadfast support. Amid resource constraints, the collaboration of development partners remains essential.

The collective efforts towards stability in the merged districts aim not only to promote peace but also to unlock the region's potential for prosperity, benefiting the entire region.

APP/ash/

