DG FDE Instructs PWD To Complete Buildings Of New Colleges In One Month

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 30, 2022 | 07:03 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Director General, Federal Directorate of education (FDE) Dr. Ikram Ali Malik on Monday instructed the PWD to complete the buildings of the new model colleges in a month, so that the new session would start from August in new educational institutions.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Director General, Federal Directorate of education (FDE) Dr. Ikram Ali Malik on Monday instructed the PWD to complete the buildings of the new model colleges in a month, so that the new session would start from August in new educational institutions.

During his visit to the newly established Model Colleges G-13-1, Model College for Students G-13-2, Model College G-14-4 and Model College G-15, DG FDE said that he would personally inspect the works every week in order to complete it timely.

Director Colleges Muhammad Aftab Tariq, Director Monitoring Dr. Sohail, Director Coordination Irfanullah and Director P&D Inam Jahangir were also present on the emergency visit.

On the occasion, Director General Federal Directorate of Education Ikram Ali Malik directed PWD's XEN Murad Ali Khan to complete the construction work in all the colleges on an emergency basis.

The building should be completed within a month so that the new academic year can be formally started in August and the students in the new colleges can benefit from the educational facilities, Dr Malik directed.

Heads of Model Colleges Saba Faisal, Shazia Rizvi, Yaseen Afaqi and others were also present on the occasion.

