Open Menu

DG Levies Force Visits Residences Of Martyrs Of Duki Operation

Umer Jamshaid Published December 04, 2023 | 11:16 PM

DG levies force visits residences of martyrs of Duki operation

Director General of Balochistan Levies Force Naseebullah Kakar on Monday visited the grieved family of QRF Incharge Muhammad Qasim, Muhammad Hassani, a resident of Mustang who was martyred in a Duki operation on the other day to express condolence. He offered Fateha for the departed soul and condoled with the bereaved family, said a news release

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Director General of Balochistan Levies Force Naseebullah Kakar on Monday visited the grieved family of QRF Incharge Muhammad Qasim, Muhammad Hassani, a resident of Mustang who was martyred in a Duki operation on the other day to express condolence. He offered Fateha for the departed soul and condoled with the bereaved family, said a news release.

He also paid rich tributes to the sacrifices rendered by the martyr and prayed for the elevation of the ranks of Muhammad Qasim.

DG Levies said that the Levies Force, Pakistan Army, FC, Police, and law enforcement agencies are the symbol of the state and are standing like a leaden wall that never hesitated to sacrifice their lives to safeguard their motherland.

Naseeb Ullah Kakar said, “The death of a martyr is the life of a nation.” He said Shaheed Muhammad Qasim made Balochistan Levies Force proud by sacrificing his life for the sake of his country and nation. DG said that the Levies Force has always sacrificed their lives in the war against terrorism to protect the lives and property of the people.

He said the sacrifices of the Levies martyrs would not go in vain, adding that the families of the martyred of Marjanzai will be given special compensation under the Chief Minister’s Shuhada Package and extended all possible support to the family of the martyrs.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Chief Minister Army Police Martyrs Shaheed Family All

Recent Stories

ECP demands deployment of troops for upcoming gene ..

ECP demands deployment of troops for upcoming general elections

10 minutes ago
 PNCA presents "Celebrating 100 years of Cinematic ..

PNCA presents "Celebrating 100 years of Cinematic Artists: A cinematic posters e ..

4 minutes ago
 Pak-Türkiye to finalize, OIC (TPS-OIC) agreement

Pak-Türkiye to finalize, OIC (TPS-OIC) agreement

3 minutes ago
 ECP approves transfer/postings of Sindh's 17 offic ..

ECP approves transfer/postings of Sindh's 17 officers, concurrence for 2 officer ..

4 minutes ago
 Wasim Akram asks PCB to stand firm on its decision ..

Wasim Akram asks PCB to stand firm on its decisions

28 minutes ago
 PNCA unveils National Music Academy to nurture Pak ..

PNCA unveils National Music Academy to nurture Pakistan's musical talent

4 minutes ago
Efforts underway to send 1.7 million illegal migra ..

Efforts underway to send 1.7 million illegal migrants to their home: Achakzai

4 minutes ago
 Babar Azam didn't trust me: Iftikhar Ahmed

Babar Azam didn't trust me: Iftikhar Ahmed

50 minutes ago
 PM unveils Pakistan-China Friendship Hospital and ..

PM unveils Pakistan-China Friendship Hospital and Desalination Plant in Gwadar

1 hour ago
 Fazl, Nawaz discuss seat adjustment, joint preside ..

Fazl, Nawaz discuss seat adjustment, joint presidential candidate

1 hour ago
 Meeting held to de-silt Mirpurkhas

Meeting held to de-silt Mirpurkhas

1 hour ago
 Development, welfare, prosperity of AJK foremost p ..

Development, welfare, prosperity of AJK foremost priority: AJK PM

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan