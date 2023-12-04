DG levies force visits residences of martyrs of Duki operation

Director General of Balochistan Levies Force Naseebullah Kakar on Monday visited the grieved family of QRF Incharge Muhammad Qasim, Muhammad Hassani, a resident of Mustang who was martyred in a Duki operation on the other day to express condolence. He offered Fateha for the departed soul and condoled with the bereaved family, said a news release

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Director General of Balochistan Levies Force Naseebullah Kakar on Monday visited the grieved family of QRF Incharge Muhammad Qasim, Muhammad Hassani, a resident of Mustang who was martyred in a Duki operation on the other day to express condolence. He offered Fateha for the departed soul and condoled with the bereaved family, said a news release.

He also paid rich tributes to the sacrifices rendered by the martyr and prayed for the elevation of the ranks of Muhammad Qasim.

DG Levies said that the Levies Force, Pakistan Army, FC, Police, and law enforcement agencies are the symbol of the state and are standing like a leaden wall that never hesitated to sacrifice their lives to safeguard their motherland.

Naseeb Ullah Kakar said, “The death of a martyr is the life of a nation.” He said Shaheed Muhammad Qasim made Balochistan Levies Force proud by sacrificing his life for the sake of his country and nation. DG said that the Levies Force has always sacrificed their lives in the war against terrorism to protect the lives and property of the people.

He said the sacrifices of the Levies martyrs would not go in vain, adding that the families of the martyred of Marjanzai will be given special compensation under the Chief Minister’s Shuhada Package and extended all possible support to the family of the martyrs.