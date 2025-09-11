DHA CEO inspects Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) District Health Authority (DHA) Chief Executive Officer Dr. Muhammad Aslam Chaudhary on Thursday inspected the Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic, a 24/7 facility at Chouni Sulehrian, Tehsil Sialkot.

According to the spokesperson, Dr.

Aslam reviewed staff attendance, medicine availability and key health indicators-- all of which were found satisfactory.

During the visit, the clinic reported 159 Out-Patient Department (OPD) cases, 31 antenatal care (ANC) cases, and two deliveries.

Dr. Chaudhary directed staff to ensure continuity of services alongside the revamping work under the Punjab government’s health initiative.