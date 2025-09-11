Open Menu

Two Shot Dead Over Enmity

Umer Jamshaid Published September 11, 2025 | 12:40 PM

Two shot dead over enmity

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Two men were shot dead, while another suffered injuries in a firing incident over enmity in Chak no.56-JB, Chota Ghayala,near Narrwala road on Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122, the deceased were identified as Azeem (40) s/o Shaukat and Mohsin (30) s/o Muhammad Siddique, while Rameez suffered bullet injury to his hand who was provided first aid at the scene.

The armed persons entered the 'dera' of their rivals and opened indiscriminate fire, rescue team said.

Sandal bar police reached the site and took the bodies into its custody.Further investigation was underway.

