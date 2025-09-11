NA Speaker applauds security forces’ triumph in KP counterterrorism operations

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2025 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) National Assembly (NA) Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Thursday paid a strong tribute to security forces for their successful counterterrorism operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), praising their exceptional professionalism and unwavering bravery.

In a statement, Speaker emphasised that the Pakistan Army, the people, and Parliament stand united in the fight against terrorism.

He lauded the forces for eliminating 19 militants operating as Indian proxies, calling the operation a clear reflection of the forces’ strategic acumen and operational excellence.

He asserted that those involved in sabotage under Indian patronage would soon be brought to justice, reaffirming the state’s commitment to rooting out all threats to national security.

“The entire nation stands as a fortified barrier against these threats,” Speaker remarked, highlighting the collective resolve to eliminate extremism from the country.

He further commended the tireless efforts of security institutions in restoring peace and stability nationwide, describing their sacrifices and achievements as deeply admirable and worthy of the highest recognition.

