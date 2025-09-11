NA Speaker Applauds Security Forces’ Triumph In KP Counterterrorism Operations
Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2025 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) National Assembly (NA) Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Thursday paid a strong tribute to security forces for their successful counterterrorism operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), praising their exceptional professionalism and unwavering bravery.
In a statement, Speaker emphasised that the Pakistan Army, the people, and Parliament stand united in the fight against terrorism.
He lauded the forces for eliminating 19 militants operating as Indian proxies, calling the operation a clear reflection of the forces’ strategic acumen and operational excellence.
He asserted that those involved in sabotage under Indian patronage would soon be brought to justice, reaffirming the state’s commitment to rooting out all threats to national security.
“The entire nation stands as a fortified barrier against these threats,” Speaker remarked, highlighting the collective resolve to eliminate extremism from the country.
He further commended the tireless efforts of security institutions in restoring peace and stability nationwide, describing their sacrifices and achievements as deeply admirable and worthy of the highest recognition.
Recent Stories
Mansour bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Senegal
Gas tanker explosion in Mexico City kills 3 people, injures 70
UAE condemns terrorist attack on Darul Jamal Village in Nigeria
Korea's exports up 3.8% during first 10 days of September
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2025
Child parliamentarians recommend raising youth awareness on sustainability princ ..
Al Zeyoudi meets with Italian Business Council to strengthen trade, investment, ..
Kajal Aggarwal dismisses death hoax, assures fans she is safe
PM Shehbaz takes notice of flood situation in Sindh
Asia Cup 2025: India thrash UAE by nine wickets in Dubai clash
DPM Ishaq Dar, Azeri FM discuss strengthening bilateral ties
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on 77th death anniversary1 minute ago
-
NA Speaker applauds security forces’ triumph in KP counterterrorism operations1 minute ago
-
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi praises security forces for crushing India-Backed Terror Network in K ..11 minutes ago
-
PEN demands transparency in BISE-DI Khan examinations11 minutes ago
-
Security forces kill 19 Fitna al-Khwarij in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa21 minutes ago
-
Gilani pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam21 minutes ago
-
Two youths drown in pond21 minutes ago
-
President, PM commend security forces as 19 terrorists killed in KP operations51 minutes ago
-
Remembering Quaid-e-Azam on 77th death anniversary: A leader who changed world geography through dem ..51 minutes ago
-
Two motorcycle riders die in road accident51 minutes ago
-
Pakistan joins Commonwealth countries in backing a new strategic plan for shared prosperity1 hour ago
-
WMC calls for urgent addressing of escalating human rights crises in IIOJK1 hour ago