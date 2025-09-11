PEN Demands Transparency In BISE-DI Khan Examinations
Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2025 | 12:10 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) The Private education Network (PEN), representing private schools in Dera Ismail Khan, has called on the board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) to ensure transparency in the examination system and adopt student-friendly policies in line with other educational boards.
In a meeting held here, PEN President Arsalan Sadozai and General Secretary Syed Tariq Abbas Bukhari said that irregularities and injustices being reported in the Dera Board examinations were causing concerns among students and parents. They maintained that such practices would not be tolerated and the association, with the support of citizens and parents, would raise the issue at every forum.
The association referred to the Kohat Board’s recent initiative of uploading every student’s answer sheet on its official website, terming it a positive and transparent policy.
“This has enabled parents to directly assess the performance of their children, and such practices deserve appreciation,” the leaders noted.
PEN leaders demanded that the Dera Board should also introduce a similar mechanism to facilitate students, particularly those belonging to underprivileged and conflict-affected areas, so that they could identify their weaknesses, improve their performance, and move ahead with confidence. The policy, they said, would also help principals and institutions evaluate their teaching standards.
The association made it clear that if the demands were not addressed, it reserved the right to adopt all legal and peaceful protest options. A comprehensive strategy in this regard would soon be finalized with the participation of all private schools in Dera Ismail Khan, they added.
