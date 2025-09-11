Shopkeeper Electrocuted In Titlay Aali Area
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 11, 2025 | 12:40 PM
NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) A shopkeeper was electrocuted in the Titlay Aali area on Thursday while working on his shop.
The rescue sources said a man identified as Imran, 25 years old, got electric shocks and fell unconscious.
The Rescue 1122 team shifted Imran to Sadeeq Sadiq hospital in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries.
APP/mud/378
