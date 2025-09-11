Gilani pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Chairman Senate of Pakistan, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, on Thursday paid rich tribute to the visionary leader whose resolute determination, principled politics, and farsighted leadership secured a free and independent homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

In his message on the 77th death anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he said that the entire nation is observing this solemn day with deep respect and reverence for the founder of Pakistan.

He emphasised that Quaid-e-Azam’s life was a practical embodiment of justice, integrity, the rule of law, and democratic values. He further highlighted that Jinnah always upheld the principle that every citizen of Pakistan, irrespective of religion, caste, or creed, must enjoy equal rights and equal opportunities for progress and prosperity.

Gilani stressed that the occasion serves as a moment of reflection and renewal of commitment to the golden principles of unity, faith, and sacrifice.

He urged the nation to adopt these guiding values as a collective roadmap for building a stable, prosperous, and progressive Pakistan.

The Chairman underlined that Parliament, democratic institutions, and the united struggle of the people constitute the real strength that can turn Quaid-e-Azam’s dream into reality. He prayed for divine guidance to enable the people of Pakistan to transform the country into a modern, welfare-oriented, and prosperous state in line with the vision of the Father of the Nation.