Open Menu

Gilani Pays Tribute To Quaid-e-Azam

Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2025 | 12:00 PM

Gilani pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Chairman Senate of Pakistan, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, on Thursday paid rich tribute to the visionary leader whose resolute determination, principled politics, and farsighted leadership secured a free and independent homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

In his message on the 77th death anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he said that the entire nation is observing this solemn day with deep respect and reverence for the founder of Pakistan.

He emphasised that Quaid-e-Azam’s life was a practical embodiment of justice, integrity, the rule of law, and democratic values. He further highlighted that Jinnah always upheld the principle that every citizen of Pakistan, irrespective of religion, caste, or creed, must enjoy equal rights and equal opportunities for progress and prosperity.

Gilani stressed that the occasion serves as a moment of reflection and renewal of commitment to the golden principles of unity, faith, and sacrifice.

He urged the nation to adopt these guiding values as a collective roadmap for building a stable, prosperous, and progressive Pakistan.

The Chairman underlined that Parliament, democratic institutions, and the united struggle of the people constitute the real strength that can turn Quaid-e-Azam’s dream into reality. He prayed for divine guidance to enable the people of Pakistan to transform the country into a modern, welfare-oriented, and prosperous state in line with the vision of the Father of the Nation.

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Seneg ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Senegal

48 minutes ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack on Darul Jamal Villa ..

UAE condemns terrorist attack on Darul Jamal Village in Nigeria

2 hours ago
 Korea's exports up 3.8% during first 10 days of Se ..

Korea's exports up 3.8% during first 10 days of September

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2025

3 hours ago
 Child parliamentarians recommend raising youth awa ..

Child parliamentarians recommend raising youth awareness on sustainability princ ..

12 hours ago
Al Zeyoudi meets with Italian Business Council to ..

Al Zeyoudi meets with Italian Business Council to strengthen trade, investment, ..

12 hours ago
 Kajal Aggarwal dismisses death hoax, assures fans ..

Kajal Aggarwal dismisses death hoax, assures fans she is safe

12 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz takes notice of flood situation in Sind ..

PM Shehbaz takes notice of flood situation in Sindh 

12 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2025: India thrash UAE by nine wickets in ..

Asia Cup 2025: India thrash UAE by nine wickets in Dubai clash

12 hours ago
 DPM Ishaq Dar, Azeri FM discuss strengthening bila ..

DPM Ishaq Dar, Azeri FM discuss strengthening bilateral ties

12 hours ago
 AIG NHMP visits Khairabad office

AIG NHMP visits Khairabad office

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan