Security Forces Kill 19 Fitna Al-Khwarij In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Umer Jamshaid Published September 11, 2025 | 12:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Security forces killed 19 militants belonging to the Indian proxy group Fitna al-Khwarij in three separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province on September 9–10.

On the reported presence of Khwarij, an intelligence-based operation was conducted by the Security Forces in the general area of Guluno, Mohmand District.

During the conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, and after an intense fire exchange, fourteen Indian sponsored khwarij were sent to hell, said an ISPR news release.

Another intelligence-based operation was conducted in the general area Datta Khel, North Waziristan District, and in the ensuing fire exchange, four more Khwarij were neutralized by the security forces.

In another encounter that took place in Bannu District, one more Khwarij was neutralized by the security forces.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from Indian sponsored killed Khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in these areas.

Sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other khwarji found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian Sponsored Terrorism from the country.

