Three Drug Peddlers Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 11, 2025 | 01:00 PM

Three drug peddlers held

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Police Station B-Division arrested three individuals and recovered 1,060 grams ice and 10 liters liquor from their possession.

The raiding team apprehended the suspects — Ali Shehzad, Muhammad Asjad, and Umar Meeran.

Separate cases were registered against the accused, and further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan