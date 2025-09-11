Three Drug Peddlers Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 11, 2025 | 01:00 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Police Station B-Division arrested three individuals and recovered 1,060 grams ice and 10 liters liquor from their possession.
The raiding team apprehended the suspects — Ali Shehzad, Muhammad Asjad, and Umar Meeran.
Separate cases were registered against the accused, and further investigation was underway.
