AJK Observes Quaid-e-Azam's 77th Death Anniversary With Due Solemnity, Reverence
Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2025 | 01:20 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 11th Sep, 2025) In Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), the 77th death anniversary of founder of Pakistan, father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, was observed with full respect and honour on Thursday.
In full respect, simple but impressive programs were organized by various social, political, governmental and non-governmental organizations and forums in various parts of AJK, including the state’s metropolis, Muzaffarabad, besides all ten district headquarters of the liberated territory, to pay tributes to the father of the nation.
The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for the integrity, solidarity and prosperity of Pakistan and AJK, freedom of all occupied Muslim homelands, including occupied Jammu Kashmir, from the long Indian forced and illegal occupation.
Similar special ceremonies to observe the death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam were reportedly held in all districts and tehsil headquarters of Azad Jammu & Kashmir under the auspices of various social, political and intellectual organizations to observe the anniversary with due solemnity and reverence through recalling the heroic struggle of the Muslims of the subcontinent for the emergence of their separate homeland Pakistan under the vibrant and dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam.
Speaking in the ceremonies, the speakers paid tributes to the founder of Pakistan besides highlighting his hectic life, ideas and achievements, which led to the establishment of the separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent -the Islamic Republic of Pakistan 78 years ago in 1947.
From the 1930s, Jinnah had reportedly suffered from tuberculosis. Only his sister and a few others close to him were aware of this. After one year of creation of Pakistan, Jinnah died in Karachi on September 11, 1948, at the age of 71.
APP /ahr/378
