DHA Launched Chlorination Drive In Flood-affected Urban Areas

Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2025 | 01:50 PM

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) The District Health Authority (DHA) launched a chlorination drive in flood-affected urban areas of the city to ensure the provision of safe drinking water.

According to the spokesperson for Public Sanitation, Dr.

Syed Muhammad Atizaz Ahmad,the campaign was launched on the directions of Chief Executive Officer (DHA) Dr. Syed Ata-ul-Munamm.The teams, along with the sanitation branch, visited various households, schools, and localities to chlorinate water bores and storage tanks.

The campaign was aimed at preventing the spread of waterborne diseases in the aftermath of urban flooding,the spokesperson concluded.

