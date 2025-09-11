PFA Wastes 5,000 Litres Of Adulterated Milk:
Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2025 | 01:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday carried out a major crackdown on a milk supplier involved in the preparation adulterated milk, seizing 5,000 litres of the contaminated product and discarding it on the spot, a spokesperson said.
During the operation at 92 Morr Chowk in Sahiwal (Sargodha), officials discovered that the supplier had been mixing dried milk powder and sugar into raw milk to artificially enhance its volume and sweetness. A milk tanker was confiscated during the raid, and a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against the owner.
The spokesperson added that strict legal actions are being taken across Punjab against the adulteration mafia to ensure public health and food safety.
Citizens were urged to report any complaints to the Food Authority helpline at 1223.
