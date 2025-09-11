Syedaal Khan pays glowing homage to Begum Kulsoom Nawaz

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan has paid glowing tribute to Begum Kulsoom Nawaz on her death anniversary, describing her as a symbol of courage, loyalty, and public service whose role in Pakistan’s democratic struggle will always be remembered.

In a message issued on Thursday, he said Kulsoom Nawaz’s life was marked by resilience and sacrifice. “She stood like a rock beside former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the most difficult times, giving strength not only to her family but also to the entire nation,” he remarked.

Syedaal Khan said that she consistently raised her voice for people’s rights and was deeply connected with their hardships.

Her contributions, he added, became milestones for the supremacy of democracy and the consolidation of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

He highlighted her efforts in social welfare, especially for women, along with her literary and poetic contributions, calling her a guiding light for future generations.

The Deputy Chairman further said Kulsoom Nawaz was not only a devoted wife but also an exemplary mother, whose upbringing is reflected in Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s commitment to serving the people with dedication and passion.