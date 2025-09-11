New MS, THQ assumes charges

(@FahadShabbir)

NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Dr. Maqsood Zafar Zaman here on Thursday took charges as Medical superintendent (MS), Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ) and inspected various wards of the hospital.

He said that his appointment in the town for third time was an honor for him and expressed his commitment to serve ailing community with dedication.

