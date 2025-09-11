Open Menu

New MS, THQ Assumes Charges

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2025 | 01:50 PM

New MS, THQ assumes charges

NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Dr. Maqsood Zafar Zaman here on Thursday took charges as Medical superintendent (MS), Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ) and inspected various wards of the hospital.

He said that his appointment in the town for third time was an honor for him and expressed his commitment to serve ailing community with dedication.

APP/mud/378

