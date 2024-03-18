DHO organizes seminar, rally as part of “Benazir Nishonama Program”

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2024 | 07:30 PM

District Health Officer (DHO) Abbottabad Shah Faisal Khanzada Monday organized a seminar and rally as part of the “Benazir Nishonama Program” aimed at raising awareness about the optimal growth and development of mothers and children

The seminar was attended by Deputy District Officer Dr. Shahzad Iqbal, National Program Coordinator Dr. Ashfaq, and Nutrition Coordinator Dr. Abdul Hasib, alongside other health department officials.

While addressing the seminar, DHO Dr. Shah Faisal Khanzada underscored the significance of maternal and child health and nutrition in fostering a healthy society.

He highlighted the critical importance of breastfeeding and proper child nutrition. The Primary objective of the seminar was to enlighten citizens about the health and nutritional needs of both mothers and children.

Dr. Khanzada pointed out the adverse effects on maternal health due to the absence of breastfeeding and the detrimental impact on children's growth if not adequately nourished. He urged health department officials to undertake initiatives for raising awareness among the populace.

