DI Khan Police crack down on drug peddlers and proclaimed offenders; 28 arrested

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Dera Town police have arrested 28 accused, including notorious drug peddlers and proclaimed offenders, during a major crackdown against criminal elements under the supervision of District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada.

According to a police spokesperson, the operation was conducted on the direction of SDPO Sabbar Circle Syed Sagheer Abbas Gilani and led by SHO Muhammad Sibtain Khan. The police arrested eight drug peddlers, including the notorious drug dealer Barkatullah alias Nooni son of Saifur Rehman of Zafarabad.

During the raid, the police recovered 1,475 grams of hashish, 755 grams of heroin, 725 grams of crystal meth (ice), and a 30-bore pistol with ammunition from the accused.

In a parallel campaign against proclaimed offenders, police also arrested over 20 individuals wanted in various cases.

The spokesperson said that Barkatullah alias Nooni had previously been involved in several criminal cases and his arrest marked a significant achievement in curbing drug-related crimes in the district.

DPO Dera Sajad Ahmad Sahibzada reiterated that police operations against criminals would continue without discrimination to maintain peace and order in the district.