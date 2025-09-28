Open Menu

DI Khan Police Crack Down On Drug Peddlers And Proclaimed Offenders; 28 Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published September 28, 2025 | 10:40 AM

DI Khan Police crack down on drug peddlers and proclaimed offenders; 28 arrested

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Dera Town police have arrested 28 accused, including notorious drug peddlers and proclaimed offenders, during a major crackdown against criminal elements under the supervision of District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada.

According to a police spokesperson, the operation was conducted on the direction of SDPO Sabbar Circle Syed Sagheer Abbas Gilani and led by SHO Muhammad Sibtain Khan. The police arrested eight drug peddlers, including the notorious drug dealer Barkatullah alias Nooni son of Saifur Rehman of Zafarabad.

During the raid, the police recovered 1,475 grams of hashish, 755 grams of heroin, 725 grams of crystal meth (ice), and a 30-bore pistol with ammunition from the accused.

In a parallel campaign against proclaimed offenders, police also arrested over 20 individuals wanted in various cases.

The spokesperson said that Barkatullah alias Nooni had previously been involved in several criminal cases and his arrest marked a significant achievement in curbing drug-related crimes in the district.

DPO Dera Sajad Ahmad Sahibzada reiterated that police operations against criminals would continue without discrimination to maintain peace and order in the district.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2025

2 hours ago
 Germany to take measures against ‘high’ threat ..

Germany to take measures against ‘high’ threat from unidentified drones, min ..

8 hours ago
 IAEA: No nuclear fuel crisis; reserves secure for ..

IAEA: No nuclear fuel crisis; reserves secure for 21st century

11 hours ago
 UAE President receives OpenAI CEO

UAE President receives OpenAI CEO

13 hours ago
 UAE wins two gold medals at Arab & African Triathl ..

UAE wins two gold medals at Arab & African Triathlon Championship in Egypt

14 hours ago
6th Annual Emirates Oncology Society Conference ki ..

6th Annual Emirates Oncology Society Conference kicks off in Dubai

15 hours ago
 Korean government vows to restore network after da ..

Korean government vows to restore network after data centre fire caused by batte ..

16 hours ago
 Iraq announces investment opportunities worth US$4 ..

Iraq announces investment opportunities worth US$450 billion

16 hours ago
 World Tourism Day: Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centr ..

World Tourism Day: Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre strengthens its position on ..

16 hours ago
 GCC Secretary-General, Uzbekistan FM meet at UNGA ..

GCC Secretary-General, Uzbekistan FM meet at UNGA to boost strategic ties

17 hours ago
 UAE sprinter Maryam Karim tops World Athletics’ ..

UAE sprinter Maryam Karim tops World Athletics’ Under-18 400m hurdles rankings

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan