Sindh Solar Programme Transparent, No Irregularities: Nasir Shah
Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2025 | 11:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah on Saturday dismissed allegations of irregularities in the provincial solar programme.
Talking to a private news channel, Shah said the initiative had been implemented transparently.
He clarified that each solar system distributed among deserving families included panels, a fan, bulbs, and a battery.
He added that the department had received certified copies from customs, confirming that the fans provided were imported.
“If the fans were locally made, then the question arises how customs duty was applied,” he remarked.
The minister said that objections raised regarding specific components of the scheme were already under inquiry, but emphasized that no irregularities had occurred in the programme.
