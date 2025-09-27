IGP Stresses Modern Technology For Crime Control
Muhammad Irfan Published September 27, 2025 | 11:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has emphasized the importance of integrating modern policing, technology, and artificial intelligence to control crime and improve public
service delivery.
He was addressing DSPs under training in the Second Specialized Training Course of the National Police academy during their visit to the Central Police Office, here on Saturday. The delegation, currently on a training tour of Punjab, comprised 43 trainee officers, including nine women.
In his address, the IG Punjab highlighted that enhancing professional capacity, adopting innovative policing approaches, and cultivating progressive attitudes are essential for effective policing.
He said that exposure gained during training tours to different provinces played a vital role in the grooming and capacity-building of officers. He added that field experience, office management, administration, and community engagement are indispensable elements of contemporary policing.
During the session, Additional IG Training Tariq Rustam Chauhan and other senior officers briefed the trainee DSPs on Punjab Police’s systems related to welfare, discipline, finance, operations, and investigation. According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, the officers were also provided comprehensive exposure to both urban and rural policing.
